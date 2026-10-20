Visit Salt Lake offering $50,000 in grant money for ideas that draw people to city

SALT LAKE CITY — Visit Salt Lake is taking applications for a $50,000 grant which they set aside for several local businesses.

The Salt Lake Visitor Experience Development Grant is designed to connect travelers with the city's culture and outdoor recreation.

The grant is open to businesses that are primarily operating within Salt Lake County, and are developing new concepts or enhancing what the business currently offers. A winning applicant will be eligible for up to $10,000.

Funding from this grant can be used for equipment, staff training and marketing opportunities.

The application process is open through Nov. 25. Recipients will be announced mid-December.