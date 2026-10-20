AI data center projects boost US warehouse demand and rents, real estate company JLL says

Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 4:52 p.m.

Lisa BaertleinReuters
 
Data center buildings are under construction during a tour of the OpenAI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S., September 23, 2025. A total of eight data center buildings are planned to exist on the campus.

Data center buildings are under construction during a tour of the OpenAI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S., September 23, 2025. A total of eight data center buildings are planned to exist on the campus. (REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 — AI data center construction ​projects, particularly near Dallas/Fort Worth and Washington, DC, are generating new demand for warehouse space ‌and helped send rents higher in the third quarter, real ⁠estate services company JLL ​said on Tuesday.

• Companies ⁠like Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon are spending billions ‌of dollars in ‌a race to dominate artificial intelligence, which ⁠requires significant electricity to ⁠run servers and computer chips that must be cooled to prevent overheating.

• "Data center expansion is driving outsized industrial demand in major freight hubs such as Dallas/Fort Worth, where suppliers and infrastructure ‌providers are clustering near hyperscale campuses," ​JLL said in its industrial real estate market report for the third quarter.

• Average asking rents rose to $10.55 per square foot, up 3.2% from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace of growth since the second quarter of 2024, ​JLL said.

• That growth is based on so-called ‌triple-net leases, where ‌tenants ⁠pay property taxes, insurance and upkeep of common areas separately from base rent.

• The expansion of infrastructure-intensive industries is changing the mix of tenants ‌and the location of ​demand, JLL said, noting ‌that demand from construction, ⁠telecommunications ​and utilities-related tenants increased.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by ​Sonali Paul)

Photos

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Business

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  