Provo food bank seeks $100k to keep operations afloat

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PROVO — Seemingly more families than ever are seeking help from food banks and community services, stretching the resources of operations like Community Action Services & Food Bank in Provo.

Volunteer coordinator Kimber Behunin said she's seen many people coming to them for help for the first time in recent months.

"It can be humbling," Behunin said. "It's kind of embarrassing for some people, because if you've always been able to take care of your family and now, because of circumstances, whatever, they are not being able to do that — It's hard. It's a hard thing to do."

Volunteer Coordinator Kimber Behunin is pictured on Tuesday. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

Jessica Miller, the organization's chief impact officer, said the food bank has helped more than 24,000 people get access to food, shelter, housing assistance, and education over the past year.

"For probably about the last five years, we've seen an increase in community need," Miller said. "Also, over that same time period, there's been (a) stricter funding environment; there's less money."

The nonprofit has been serving the area for more than 60 years, but right now it needs help from the public to keep its operation running.

"We most immediately need $100,000 by the end of the month so that we can keep the doors open," Miller said. "Our need to really right the ship and get on a sustainable trajectory is 1.5 million."

Behunin said it's tough to see the organization struggling, especially since the food bank there helped her get back on her feet several years ago.

Community Action Services & Food Bank in Provo is pictured on Tuesday. (Photo: Mike Anderson, KSL)

"(It) meant a lot to us because I made too much money for food stamps, but not enough to actually buy groceries and provide for three kids on my own," she said.

Both she and Miller are now hoping the community will come through. Any amount can help.

"Ten dollars a month really does create a big difference," Behunin said. "More than most people even have a clue."

Donations to the organization can be made here.*

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.