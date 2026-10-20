Super Micro sees quarterly revenue soaring on AI server boom

Updated - Oct. 20, 2026 at 3:14 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 20, 2026 at 2:40 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: Super Micro Computer (SMCI) logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 20 — Super Micro Computer said on Tuesday it expects ​quarterly revenue and profit margin well above Wall Street estimates as the server maker ‌benefits from relentless AI data center demand, sending its shares ⁠11.3% higher in after-hours ​trading.

Rivals Dell and HPE ⁠gained between 3.5% and 4.9%. Nvidia, the ‌AI chip giant, ‌was up 1.5%.

Big Tech's race to build ⁠out data centers has ⁠made firms such as Super Micro among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom. The top four cloud-computing companies, a group that includes Microsoft, Google and Amazon, are expected to ‌spend more than $700 billion on ​AI infrastructure this year.

That is showing up in Super Micro's results.

The server maker expects revenue between $18.5 billion and $19.5 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.23 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. That expectation ​is also well above the company's prior ‌revenue forecast of $14.5 ‌billion ⁠to $15.5 billion.

Super Micro also now expects gross margins to be in the range of 12% to 12.5%, versus the prior expectation of 10.4% to ‌10.8%, and above analysts' ​estimate of 10.15%, primarily ‌due to customer ⁠and product ​mix.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Sahal Muhammed)

Photos

Most recent Science stories

Related topics

ScienceBusiness

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  