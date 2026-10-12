Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta on Monday launched Muse Wonder and ​Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as ‌the social media firm looks to compete more forcefully with OpenAI ⁠and Anthropic.

Meta's shares ​rose about 4% in ⁠afternoon trading.

• The launch comes after ‌CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‌pledged billions of dollars and aggressively ⁠poached researchers over the ⁠past year to catch up in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race

• Meta said Muse Wonder would soon power its Muse personal AI agent, initially for subscribers, while ‌the more powerful Muse ​Wonder Full model is available to subscribers of its AI coding tool Muse Code

• "Fourteen months ago, we began an overhaul of our AI efforts, and in that time we've gone from rebuilding our foundations ​to pushing the frontier," Meta said ‌in a blog ‌post

• ⁠Meta's successful rollout of its personal AI agent Muse last month could open a lucrative path to turn its heavy AI investments ‌into new revenue streams ​with subscriptions, despite ‌facing concerns over ⁠user privacy