Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 8:17 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 3:23 p.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Illustration shows Meta Muse logo, keyboard and robotic hand in this illustration taken Sept. 23, 2026. Meta launched Muse Wonder and ​Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as ‌the social media firm looks to compete more forcefully with OpenAI ⁠and Anthropic.

Illustration shows Meta Muse logo, keyboard and robotic hand in this illustration taken Sept. 23, 2026. Meta launched Muse Wonder and ​Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as ‌the social media firm looks to compete more forcefully with OpenAI ⁠and Anthropic. (Dado Ruvic, Illustration, Reuters)

Save Story

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta on Monday launched Muse Wonder and ​Muse Wonder Full, calling them its most capable AI models yet, as ‌the social media firm looks to compete more forcefully with OpenAI ⁠and Anthropic.

Meta's shares ​rose about 4% in ⁠afternoon trading.

• The launch comes after ‌CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‌pledged billions of dollars and aggressively ⁠poached researchers over the ⁠past year to catch up in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race

• Meta said Muse Wonder would soon power its Muse personal AI agent, initially for subscribers, while ‌the more powerful Muse ​Wonder Full model is available to subscribers of its AI coding tool Muse Code

• "Fourteen months ago, we began an overhaul of our AI efforts, and in that time we've gone from rebuilding our foundations ​to pushing the frontier," Meta said ‌in a blog ‌post

• ⁠Meta's successful rollout of its personal AI agent Muse last month could open a lucrative path to turn its heavy AI investments ‌into new revenue streams ​with subscriptions, despite ‌facing concerns over ⁠user privacy

The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, on June 12, 2025.
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, on June 12, 2025. (Photo: Benoit Tessier, Reuters)

Most recent Business stories

Related topics

Artificial IntelligenceBusinessScienceU.S.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  