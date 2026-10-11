China home car sales downturn continues, exports retain momentum

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BEIJING, Oct 12 — China's domestic ​car sales extended their decline for a ‌12th successive month, while exports ⁠remained ​a key ⁠growth driver as ‌automakers looked ‌overseas to cushion the impact ⁠of ⁠a sluggish home market.

Passenger vehicle sales fell 28.1% from a year earlier to 1.63 ‌million units ​in September, worsening from a 23.7% decline in August, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Monday.

Car ​exports jumped ‌73.2% ‌on year ⁠to 923,000 vehicles last month, versus a 77.5% rise in ‌August.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi ​Li, Zhang ‌Yan and ⁠Ju-min ​Park; Editing by Christopher ​Cushing)