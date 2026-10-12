Broadcom CEO says biggest hurdle in AI-fuelled tech growth is capital, not memory chips

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 1:05 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 12:54 a.m.

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FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

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SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Broadcom ​CEO Hock Tan said on Monday that ‌capital will be the ⁠biggest constraint ​facing ⁠the company as ‌AI development ‌continues.

• At a panel ⁠in ⁠Singapore on Monday, Tan said that the company is overcoming wafer shortages and ‌memory shortages, ​but capital will be the biggest constraint

• He added that frontier labs Anthropic and OpenAI have shown ​that they ‌can ‌generate significant ⁠revenue from the latest models that have been deployed ‌for AI personal ​assistants

(Reporting ‌by Jun ⁠Yuan ​Yong; Editing by David ​Stanway)

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