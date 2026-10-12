Broadcom CEO says biggest hurdle in AI-fuelled tech growth is capital, not memory chips

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SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Broadcom CEO Hock Tan said on Monday that capital will be the biggest constraint facing the company as AI development continues.
• At a panel in Singapore on Monday, Tan said that the company is overcoming wafer shortages and memory shortages, but capital will be the biggest constraint
• He added that frontier labs Anthropic and OpenAI have shown that they can generate significant revenue from the latest models that have been deployed for AI personal assistants
(Reporting by Jun Yuan Yong; Editing by David Stanway)
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