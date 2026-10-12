Dating app Bumble in advanced talks to go private at $1 billion valuation, source says

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Oct 12 — Bumble is in advanced talks to be taken private by Ithaca Holdings in a deal that values the dating app operator at roughly $1 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Shares of Bumble rose around 52% to $3.86. Reuters exclusively reported earlier this year that Bumble is exploring a sale amid slowing growth in the online dating sector.
Bumble and Ithaca Holdings did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
As of Friday's close, Bumble had a market valuation of roughly $389 million. Shares of the company, based in Austin, Texas, had fallen nearly 29% this year.
Bumble and larger rival Match Group, which owns Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid, have been under pressure in a crowded market grappling with weaker user engagement, particularly from younger Gen Z users tired of endless swiping.
Founded in 2014 by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble pioneered the "women-first" approach to online dating.
Under Wolfe Herd, who returned to the CEO role in March 2025 after stepping down in January 2024, Bumble is overhauling its dating app with AI-powered features and new ways for users to connect as it seeks to revive growth.
(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York and Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)