SALT LAKE CITY – Utah's senior senator and one of his top staffers spread a debunked story on social media about a government agency paying actors millions of dollars to visit Ukraine.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, shared a post Friday evening from his chief strategist, Dan Hauser, that stated the United States Agency for International Development had paid "millions to celebrities to visit Ukraine." Hauser added that actress Angelina Jolie in particular received $20 million.

USAID was used as a slush fund for leftist elites worldwide. Disgusting use of taxpayer funds. No wonder why Hollywood sides with Democrats! — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 28, 2026

Jolie has made multiple visits to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February 2022.

"USAID was used as a slush fund for leftist elites worldwide," Lee wrote on X, amplifying Hauser's post. "Disgusting use of taxpayer funds. No wonder why Hollywood sides with Democrats!"

But the claim being spread by Lee and Hauser is false. As Reuters reported nearly two years ago, the story originated from a fabricated E! News video, which the outlet itself confirmed was not authentic.

"There are no credible reports of the aid agency sponsoring a celebrity visit to Ukraine," Reuters reported.

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski noted on Saturday that the claim is "bogus," and Politifact previously rated it "Pants on Fire."

Ben Stiller, another actor Hauser mentioned by name in his post, said last year: "These are lies coming from Russian media. I completely self-funded my humanitarian trip to Ukraine. There was no funding from USAID and certainly no payment of any kind. 100 percent false."

These are lies coming from Russian media. I completely self-funded my humanitarian trip to Ukraine. There was no funding from USAID and certainly no payment of any kind. 💯 percent false. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 5, 2025

Many online commenters pointed out to Lee and Hauser the inaccuracy of their claims, yet their posts remained up as of late Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Lee did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment. KSL asked the spokesperson if Lee's office has a formal policy in place to vet information before posting it.

Lee has spread online misinformation before. Notably, in February 2025, he shared a fake video of Ukrainian soldiers burning an effigy of President Donald Trump, Mediaite reported, while calling for an end to U.S. aid for that country. The Associated Press reported that the video – and others like it – were "intended to turn sentiment against Ukraine at a pivotal time, with the hope of reducing U.S. military assistance and ensuring a Russian victory."

First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, Lee was most recently reelected in 2022. He faces another election in 2028.