SALT LAKE CITY — One man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night, police said.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Kevin Blue said they received reports that shots were fired around 920 W. Signora Drive at about 11:50 p.m. A disagreement between two parties led to lots of shooting, he said. One man was hit and died at the scene.

Thursday morning, Blue said police were still interviewing witnesses and others involved. No other information was available.

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