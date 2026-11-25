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Vera von Lehndorff, better known as Veruschka, who, with her towering frame and daring poses became one of the world's first supermodels, died on Tuesday in Berlin. She was 87.

Her death was announced on the website of her sister Catharina Kappelhoff-Wulff's luxury belt brand. "In the 1960s and 70s she shaped the world of fashion, art and photography like no one else," the statement said, calling the German model an "extraordinary woman" and "global icon."

Veruschka broke away from conventional ideas of modeling at the time – using her body more expressively and dramatically than her contemporaries, and often becoming an active collaborator during photoshoots.

Born in 1939 in Königsberg, then part of East Prussia and now Kaliningrad, Russia, Veruschka was raised on her family's estate in what is now Poland.

She grew up in the shadow of war. Her father, Heinrich Graf von Lehndorff, was a member of the German resistance who was executed for his involvement in the failed 1944 plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler.

Her family settled in Hamburg after the war, where she studied art before moving to Florence. It was there, aged 20, that she was discovered by Italian photographer Ugo Mulas.

At more than six feet tall, she stood apart from other models of the era, using her striking features and physicality to create photographs that were dramatic and avant garde. By the mid-1960s, she had become one of the most recognizable and highly paid models in the world, catching the eye of Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland, who would put Veruschka on the magazine's cover a dozen times.

The supermodel also appeared in several movies, including Michelangelo Antonioni's "Blow Up" in which she played herself in a famous scene opposite British actor David Hemmings and "Casino Royale" in 2006.

In the 1960s and 1970s she worked with the most influential fashion houses and designers – a muse to Valentino Garavani, Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld. Photographer Richard Avedon called her the most beautiful woman in the world.

Avedon and Veruschka collaborated on one of the most expensive photoshoots in fashion history. Called "Great Fur Caravan," the 26-page spread in Vogue was shot over five weeks in Japan, and the publication spent $1 million, today equivalent to about seven times that.

Tributes have been pouring in, remembering the supermodel.

Italian photographer and former partner Franco Rubartelli, said the two had recently reconnected after more than five decades.

"Life gave me a bitter gift: after more than fifty years of knowing nothing of each other, it allowed me to hear from Veruschka once again," he wrote on Instagram. "And now, just as that door had opened a mere few centimeters after half a century, the wind has blown it shut."

America's Next Top Model judge and photographer Nigel Barker said Veruschka "helped revolutionize fashion photography."

"I had the privilege of photographing her in 2001," he wrote on Instagram. "It was a real milestone in my own career. She was the epitome of style and grace and super humble on set with my team. We all learned a lot of what it meant to work with a true icon."

Veruschka stepped away from mainstream modelling in the 1970s, venturing into a career as an artist.

Despite her success she told the German newspaper Bild in 2008, "I never wanted to be a model, a meaningless object.

"My dream has always been to be able to disappear when I don't feel comfortable, to be absolutely free."