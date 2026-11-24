OGDEN — Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter made his initial appearance in court Tuesday after authorities charged him late last week with automobile homicide in the death of a woman in a crash last month.

Shackled at the wrists and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, he appeared in court via video for the short procedural hearing in his case. Judge Craig Hall presided, reading the charges and possible penalties Potter faces. Potter's attorney, Cara Tangaro, briefly raised the question of bail, but said she'll likely seek a separate hearing on it.

Potter spoke little, affirming his name when read by the court and thanking Hall at the end of the three-minute hearing. He followed several other suspects who also appeared before Hall for short hearings. His next scheduled court date in the case is Dec. 1.

Potter, 51, is charged with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, in the Oct. 27 crash in Ogden that led to the death of Katie Sue Ruth Higgins, 22, who died six days later. Charging papers say a blood sample two hours after the crash showed Potter had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.065 grams per 100 milliliters, which surpasses the legal limit in Utah of 0.05 grams. He also faces a charge of failing to stop or yield the right of way to Higgins, who was on a motorcycle, an infraction.

Potter is being held at the Weber County Jail and is on paid administrative leave from his duties as Box Elder County sheriff.

Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, in an automobile homicide case stemming from a deadly Oct. 27 crash in Ogden. The Oct. 30 photo shows investigators' road markings at the crash site. (Photo: Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

The Oct. 27 crash occurred at the intersection of Valley Drive and Canyon Road, a fast-moving roadway that cuts through the Ogden Canyon east of Ogden. Potter was driving a pickup truck, a Box Elder County vehicle, northbound on Valley Drive, when, after stopping, he pulled into Canyon Road to turn left onto the roadway, according to charging papers. Higgins, on a motorcycle, was eastbound on Canyon Road, which had the right-of-way at the crossing, and crashed into his truck.

"Potter entered the intersection directly in front of the motorcycle. Despite braking and attempting to slow, the motorcyclist could not avoid the collision and struck the rear driver's side of the truck. The motorcyclist sustained severe injuries and died several days later," charging papers read.

Separately, Potter is charged with obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from the Utah Highway Patrol probe into some sort of exchange last January with a motorist along I-15 in Box Elder County. He's to make his initial appearance in that case on Dec. 22.