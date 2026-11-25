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MURRAY — It's almost time to carve that turkey, pass the sides and cut into the pie. But keeping Thanksgiving dinner safe starts long before everyone sits down at the table.

Emily Beutler, a clinical dietitian with Intermountain Health, said a few simple steps can help prevent food poisoning, from the moment you unwrap the turkey to the time you put away the leftovers.

Prepping and cooking the turkey

"You want to avoid washing the turkey in the sink, because that can cause a lot of splatters of bacteria around your kitchen," Beutler said.

After handling raw turkey, she recommends washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

It's important when you're working with food allergens to be extra careful with sanitizing your utensils and your cutting boards and washing your hands before and after handling those. –Emily Beutler

When it's time to check whether the turkey is done, use a food thermometer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends checking that the thickest part of the breast and the innermost parts of the thigh and wing all reach 165 degrees.

If a guest has a food allergy

Beutler suggests sharing the menu ahead of time so guests with food allergies can ask about ingredients or bring a dish of their own. When you set out the food, label dishes that contain the ingredient your guest needs to avoid.

"It's also important when you're working with food allergens to be extra careful with sanitizing your utensils and your cutting boards and washing your hands before and after handling those," she said.

Get leftovers into the fridge within two hours

When everyone's still talking and going back for seconds, it can be easy to lose track of how long the food's been sitting out. Beutler recommends getting perishable leftovers into the fridge within two hours.

"You should store them in a shallow container in the fridge so they cool down as quickly as possible and use them within three or four days," she said.

And if you're already full but still eyeing another helping, Beutler suggests saving it for later.

"The best things that I would recommend is eating slowly, taking some breaks to check in with your body, and if there are foods that you really want to have more of, consider taking them home as leftovers," she said.

Know the signs of food poisoning

Food poisoning can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain or cramps.

According to the CDC, symptoms can start within a few hours or take a few days to show up, depending on the germ. Seek medical care for bloody diarrhea, diarrhea that lasts more than three days, a fever above 102 degrees, signs of dehydration or vomiting so often you can't keep liquids down.