SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 5, 2027, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Monday.

Additional details, including timing and whether the ceremony will be broadcast to other areas, are not yet finalized. The date was announced in a letter from the church's First Presidency.

"We rejoice in the completion of the work on this historic and sacred edifice which has stood the test of time and will once again allow the Lord's children to participate in sacred and eternal ordinances for themselves and their ancestors," the letter states.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson said the remodel and seismic retrofit of the temple is now finished. An open house and celebration will be held from April 5, 2027, to Oct. 1, 2027, as previously announced.

Monday's letter said any necessary cleaning or repairs following the open house will begin Oct. 4, 2027, and end in late November 2027. Additional information about the rededication will be confirmed later.

Additional tickets for next year's open house will be made available on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. on the Temple Square app and at TempleSquare.org.

A statement from the church on Friday said the release of more tickets is "part of the planned approach to accommodate as many visitors as possible."

The first wave of open house tickets was claimed in less than 24 hours; it included 1 million reservations. Ahead of Tuesday's release, there are tickets available on most days near the end of the open house, or at a few select times in the first months.

Church leaders encouraged guests to set aside enough time during their visit for exhibits and experiences that will help them learn more about Jesus Christ and the purpose of temples. A virtual tour will also be available for those who are not able to travel to Temple Square.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the Salt Lake Temple Executive Committee, encouraged everyone to participate in the upcoming Temple Celebration.

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global church with a universal message of Jesus Christ in which we rejoice," he said in the statement. "We invite you to come and see and love Jesus Christ and the people who come here."