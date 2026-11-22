PARK CITY — Park City literally opened a gift of giving on Saturday when a group of people ripped open wrapping paper to unveil the city's very own Light the World Giving Machine.

The giving machine was located at the outdoor plaza just east of The Market at 1500 Snow Creek Dr., where a ribbon cutting ceremony took place and Ballerina Farm's Hannah Neeleman and her husband Daniel Neeleman made the first gift.

With 145 locations in the world, Giving Machine Wasatch Project Lead Karen Marriott said she feels honored to have a giving machine available to Summit and Wasatch counties.

"You can give gifts from $5 to $150 in this vending machine," Marriott said. "Instead of getting something from a vending machine you actually give something."

Every Light the World Giving Machine is set up to send 100% of donations directly to charities. What makes this vending machine different from some others is how it includes options to support seven local and international nonprofits.

"The gifts will go directly to the clients that these nonprofits serve. Whether it's a ski lesson for somebody, or whether it's a safe shelter, or whether it's a meal or a snack in a backpack, those items will be directly delivered to people that live within our community and around the world. So, it's exciting to have our very own here in Park City."

Local nonprofits that are included in the Park City giving machine are Christian Center of Park City, National Ability Center, Peace House, People's Health Clinic and Youth Sports Alliance.

Just a few of the items people can donate to under the local nonprofits are backpack meals for $5, veteran support for $25 and a safe night stay for $40.

International nonprofits include iDE and Right To Play. A few donations available under those two international options include a beehive for $45, a year of school tuition for a girl for $150 and four soccer balls for $25.

Marriott said she feels the Light the World Giving Machine gives families an opportunity to give and show kids what their communities and the world need.

"I think people want to feel that magic and that spirit of giving, and that's what this offers," Marriott said.

The Light the World Giving Machine in Park City is expected to remain open 24/7 through Dec. 31.

Contributing: Sarah Earnshaw