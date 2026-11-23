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LEHI — Gas prices are dropping just in time for the holidays, and an economist said Monday he believed the trend would continue into January even as drivers said they were still paying too much to fill up their vehicles.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular in Utah was $3.83 Monday, down from $4.70 a month earlier.

Salt Lake County's average, AAA said, was considerably lower at $3.56 per gallon and prices around $3.50 have been spotted recently in pockets of Utah County and Weber County, among other places.

Brigham Young University associate professor of economics Christian vom Lehn told KSL he could see gas prices continue to fall into January, but he also said he didn't think they would return to where they were a year ago at just over $3 per gallon.

"It's going to continue to come down — just part of the seasonality of this time of year," vom Lehn said. "People drive their cars less. There's a little bit less demand, even with all the holiday travel."

He expected $3.50 would become a more common price statewide in Utah over the next several weeks barring unforeseen world events, and he noted that the still elevated prices had the potential to impact family holiday budgets.

"Maybe the travel doesn't slow down as much, but it does lead people to say, 'Okay, I'm going to cut back on spending on gifts, or spending on eating out,'" he said.

Vom Lehn said multiple factors were affecting the rapid decline in prices but pointed out that more oil was being shipped out of the Middle East.

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"Some of that is more shipping coming through the Strait of Hormuz, but some of that is just Middle East producers recognizing we've got to find a different way to get our product out," he said. "Even if there is no immediate resolution to some of the conflicts taking place in that part of the world, there has been some adaptation that is bringing prices down and should keep them below the highs we saw earlier this year, but probably will not bring them all the way back to what we had before."

Drivers at a Pleasant Grove gas station on Friday filled up for a posted $3.59 per gallon and said they noticed the dramatic change compared to prices around $5 as recently as September.

"Obviously we're happy," said Robin Palmer. "It's very nice to see those prices coming down pretty dramatically."

Taylor and Missy Austin, meanwhile, said gas prices were still too expensive and hoped they would drop further.

"I don't want to be the person that has to pay that," Missy Austin said. "I can't wait until they're so low that we can go on a vacation. We haven't been in 10 years because the gas prices are so high, so it would be really, really cool if they could get down to a manageable place. I know that people think that this is manageable, but I honestly don't."