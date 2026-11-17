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SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving travel may dip for the first time since a record-breaking run began in 2023, but roads and airports may still be extremely busy next week despite higher costs.

Approximately 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, a 0.1% decrease from last year if projections released by AAA on Monday hold.

The more stagnant projections are tied to higher travel costs, said David Caltabiano, a spokesman for AAA Mountain West Group.

"Travelers won't notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels," he said.

Gas prices are down, but still high for Thanksgiving

About 72.9 million travelers — people traveling at least 50 miles between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 — will drive for the holiday, representing about 85% of projected travel and a 0.3% decrease from 2025.

Utahns are getting a reprieve from what they were paying at the pump a month ago, but they're still paying more than they usually do around Thanksgiving, which is the case across the country. It's a major factor in the projected numbers, Caltabiano explained to KSL.

The decline has everything to do with three key elements, he said.

First, global oil prices have dropped compared to late September, when the average gas price surpassed $5 in some Utah cities and counties. The statewide average hit $4.94 when crude oil averaged about $100 per barrel.

Some crude prices have fallen to below $90 largely because there's now a projected global supply surplus to close out the year, CNBC reported on Sunday. It noted that the U.S. extended a Jones Act waiver for ships carrying fuel to help keep prices lower.

Second, gasoline demand typically drops in the fall across the U.S. because people are less likely to drive longer distances, partly factoring into the global decrease.

Third, refineries are switching to producing a winter blend, which is cheaper to produce. The latter two reasons are why gas prices begin to drop this time of year, and not because of any election results, Caltabiano points out.

"We are seeing this trend of declining gas prices, which is on par for this time of year, but still, it is historically high for this time of year," he said.

The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline fell to $4.07 at the start of the workweek, 77 cents cheaper than it was a month ago. It's also 88 cents higher than it was this time last year, before the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Mid-grade, premium and diesel prices are all much higher than they were this time last year. Diesel prices are up 60% from last year.

All of that could factor into travel trends.

"The high gas prices are something that drivers are thinking about," Caltabiano said, adding that the prices still aren't so high that people aren't motivated to travel at least 50 miles to see family on the holiday.

Utah's gas price index A look at average gas prices in Utah, as of Nov. 16, according to AAA. Prices will change between this week and the Thanksgiving travel period. Where gas prices are lowest Weber County: $3.81

$3.81 Salt Lake County: $3.86

$3.86 Box Elder County: $4.01

$4.01 Utah County: $4.01

$4.01 Millard County: $4.03 Where gas prices are highest Daggett County: $5.20

$5.20 Wayne County: $4.74

$4.74 Garfield County: $4.70

$4.70 Kane County: $4.58

$4.58 Rich County: $4.53

Other travel trends

Another 5.96 million are expected to fly for the holiday, a 0.2% decrease from last year, AAA projects. Average fares have risen 17% from last year, which could factor into the decrease.

It's unlikely that last week's historic ground stop will factor into travel plans next week because most people have already made their flight plans.

"Most people will keep their original travel holiday plans and only make changes if they're forced to because of a significant delay or cancellation," Caltabiano said.

The remaining 2.6 million are projected to travel by bus, train, or cruise, a 4.1% increase from last year. Better value and variety in the cruise market are helping increase that projection, per AAA.

People who leave their cars to travel are urged to take steps to reduce battery waste. AAA Utah has historically received a 26% increase in battery service-related calls around Thanksgiving every year.