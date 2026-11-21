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SALT LAKE CITY — During National Caregiver Month, AARP Utah has a message for the people who put everyone's needs before their own: Nobody has to get it all right.

Darren Hotton, with AARP Utah, led a session on caregiver burnout at a class in Weber County. His message for caregivers was simple.

"You don't have to be perfect. That's the most important thing. There are no perfect caregivers whatsoever, but there are imperfect caregivers that provide lots of great things," Hotton said.

Caregivers are often so busy looking after loved ones who depend on them that they overlook their own well-being. Caring for someone you love can also leave you with more questions than answers. Angela Stout, with the Weber Human Services Aging Department, said the class gives caregivers a place to ask those questions.

"It allows them to come and learn more about caregiving situations, aging, what's normal, what's not normal, give some tips and tricks about how to handle things, especially when it comes to things like dementia," Stout said.

Caregiving can also be expensive. AARP says Utah caregivers who pay out of pocket spend about $7,200 a year. Stout said help at home can cost $60 an hour or more. Weber Human Services helps cover care while caregivers attend the class.

Don Clawson, 80, cares for his 80-year-old husband. He said his husband can hardly get around on his own.

"And so basically, I pretty much put his socks on every day," Clawson said. Clawson has been going to the classes.

"These sessions that we have been going to have helped us greatly in understanding your loved one, whoever it is," he said.

He and his husband have nine living children, 31 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. One lesson, Clawson said, is to share the load with family.

"And so basically, as I learned today, you need to share that responsibility with family," he said.

Stout said small acts of service can give caregivers the break they often put off.

"It could be anything from, let me bring pizza in once a week for your family so you don't have to cook, or, let me sit with your loved one for two hours. We'll watch a movie, and you can go and run and do errands," Stout said.

How to help

If you know a caregiver, don't wait for them to ask. Offer one specific thing this week, such as a meal, a ride or a couple of hours so they can rest. Caregivers can find more resources at caregiving.utah.gov.