SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's State Board of Canvassers voted unanimously on Monday to certify the results of the recent general election, which saw a blue wave hit Utah and break the Republicans' supermajority in the state Legislature for the first time in decades.

More than 90% of Utah voters returned ballots by mail or by drop box in the recent election, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson told reporters after the canvass, despite efforts by President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to sow concerns about mail-in voting.

"I think people in Utah are confident in the way we have our voting and they prefer vote-by-mail," she said. "It's clear."

The push against mail voting — which Utah helped pioneer more than a decade ago — was only one headwind facing election officials this year. Henderson was also at the center of efforts by the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain sensitive information from state voter rolls. Henderson had rejected requests to turn over full voter rolls to the federal government, saying state law prevented her from doing so.

The department sued her and more than 20 other states earlier this year, but was unsuccessful in court.

The Department of Justice also sent a dozen federal election monitors to polling places in Salt Lake County. Poll watchers are a normal part of elections in the U.S., but some worried the move could intimidate voters or deter people from exercising their right to vote.

"My biggest concern was that voters would be afraid of monitors or afraid that their vote wouldn't count or something because of all of the chaos and rhetoric leading up to it," Henderson told reporters after the canvass at the Capitol. "I was really trying to message hard to voters that this would be normal, they would feel normal and that they should just vote however they normally would.

"I think voters listened and I'm really grateful for that."

This year was not a normal election for Henderson, however, given the pressure from the federal government and efforts to cast doubt on voting.

"It did not feel normal for me in the months and weeks and days leading up to the election," she said. "But Election Day itself — it was very smooth considering all of that."

The lieutenant governor said she has not heard from the federal government since Election Day.

Push to delay certification

Several Utah Republicans — including former state Rep. Phil Lyman, who has vocally questioned previous election results — wrote to Henderson last week asking that the certification of this year's election be postponed. The letter asked for an investigation into election hardware, the paper stock used to print ballots and several other aspects of elections.

Henderson wrote on social media that several other Republican secretaries of state across the country have received similar requests to delay certification. She noted that Utah's State Board of Canvassers is only responsible for computing and determining the vote for statewide and multi-county races.

"That's it," she said Monday. "The State Board of Canvassers has no other statutory duty or obligation to look into anything else."

She said there is "no merit" to any of the issues addressed in the letter.

"In fact, we work really, really hard throughout every single step of the process to make sure things are done well, they're done securely, they're done in the open. And if there are concerns at any step along the way, we'd like to know about them. Right before we canvass the statewide results is not the time to bring up these issues."

What the results mean

Republicans will still hold both chambers in the Utah Legislature, but the GOP lost its supermajority in the House of Representatives after losing 16 seats it previously held. That means the party will no longer have a veto-proof majority on Capitol Hill for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Several incumbents in the House lost seats, and others held on by only the thinnest margin. Rep. Lisa Shepherd, R-Provo, appeared in danger of losing her seat as initial results came in, but ended up beating her Democratic challenger by just 160 votes.

Republicans still hold 45 seats in the House, but Democrats expanded their caucus from 14 to 28, and two unaffiliated candidates won seats. In the Senate, Democrats picked up two seats, while Republicans won a seat previously held by Utah's only third-party member.

That race came down to the wire with Sen. Emily Buss of the Forward Party losing to Republican Brooks Benson by just 122 votes.

Republicans now hold a 21-8 majority in the Senate.