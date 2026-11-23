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SALT LAKE CITY — With Black Friday approaching and holiday shopping in full swing, zero-percent financing offers can make expensive purchases seem a little easier to afford. But a Utah financial expert said shoppers should think twice before taking on new debt, even when the advertised interest rate is zero.

Shane Stewart, a certified financial planner and professor of financial planning at Utah Valley University, said the biggest concern isn't necessarily the financing offer itself. It's how consumers choose to use it.

"I always recommend that someone doesn't take a 0% loan to spend more," Stewart said. "Usually, you use a 0% interest rate to restructure your debt, to get out of debt (or) to do some things to better your situation rather than add more debt for the holidays."

And according to new research, some of those holiday financing offers could leave shoppers paying significantly more than they expected.

The difference between zero percent and deferred interest

A 2026 WalletHub study found that 78% of store credit cards offering introductory zero-percent financing use what's known as deferred interest.

That distinction matters.

With a traditional zero-percent annual percentage rate offer, shoppers generally won't owe interest for the promotional period. Once the offer expires, interest begins accruing on any remaining balance.

Deferred interest works differently. Interest accumulates during the promotional period but is waived if the purchase is paid off in full before the deadline. If a balance remains, the shopper could be charged interest going all the way back to the original purchase.

Stewart said it's important to understand which type of agreement you're signing.

"Is it deferred or is it truly zero for a period of time?" he said.

Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst at WalletHub, said even a small unpaid balance can trigger a surprisingly large charge.

He offered the example of someone financing a $1,000 purchase and coming up just $5 short at the end of an 18-month promotional period.

Under a deferred-interest agreement, the shopper could be responsible for interest accumulated throughout the promotional period, not just interest on the remaining $5.

"And what's particularly scary is that with store credit cards and these promotional deferred interest offers is that that interest rate, we're seeing record rates of up to 33%," Lupo said.

WalletHub's latest research found the average regular interest rate on store credit cards reached 33.14% in October 2026, up slightly from 33.07% a year earlier.

Are retailers explaining the risks?

WalletHub also examined financing disclosures at 72 major retailers in a November 2026 study.

The research found that the average transparency score for retailers offering deferred-interest plans remained unchanged from 2025, suggesting little improvement in how clearly the terms are presented.

Lupo believes retailers could do more to make those conditions easier for customers to understand.

"Well, they're doing just enough to be considered legal," Lupo said. "But honestly, I think retailers should be more transparent."

He said the holiday shopping rush creates another challenge: Customers may be focused on securing a deal rather than carefully reviewing the financing agreement.

"They're just going to see 0% interest for 18 months, and they're going to sign on the dotted line," he said.

Still, Lupo doesn't believe deferred-interest offers are necessarily a bad option for everyone.

He said they can be useful for financing an essential, unexpected purchase, such as replacing a broken refrigerator or washing machine, provided the customer understands the terms and can meet the payoff deadline.

How shoppers can protect themselves

Stewart recommends looking beyond the advertised zero-percent rate and understanding what happens after the promotional period ends.

"Pay attention to what the interest rate will be when the 0% timeframe is over," Stewart said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also warns that making only the required minimum payments on a deferred-interest plan usually isn't enough to eliminate the balance before the promotion expires.

Consumers should calculate how much they need to pay each month, keep track of the promotional deadline and try to pay off the purchase early.

Lupo encourages shoppers to ask questions before accepting any financing agreement, including what interest rate applies and what happens if they fail to pay the entire purchase off in time.

For Stewart, the more important question comes before any of that: Is the purchase worth taking on additional debt?

His advice is to approach promotional financing as a financial tool, not an invitation to buy more than originally planned.