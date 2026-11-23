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Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis has apologized for sharing an "intimate" photo with her dad as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 32-year-old, who is the third of Bruce Willis's five daughters and the youngest with his ex-wife Demi Moore, had posted an image on Instagram Saturday of herself holding her father's hand as they sat on an outdoor swing.

However, by the next day, the image was deleted, and Tallulah Willis expressed regret about sharing it.

"Hi, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit," she wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing," she continued.

"I was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn't think farther ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show," she added.

"I can acknowledge that and vow to do better," she said. "I know you all love him. I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be."

Bruce Willis, now 71, stepped back from acting in 2022 due to cognitive issues.

His family revealed in 2023 that the "Die Hard" star had been diagnosed with FTD, with communication challenges "just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."

The condition affects speech, mental abilities, memory and personality and behavior, according to the UK's National Health Service. While dementia typically affects people aged 65 and older, FTD can begin at a younger age, with most people diagnosed between 45 and 65.

In November 2023, Tallulah Willis said that being open about her dad's progress is "important," and that her family's goal is to "spread awareness about FTD."

There is currently no cure for the condition or any treatments that can slow its progression.

Bruce Willis' primary caretaker is his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

She said last year that "one of the hardest decisions" she had to make was to move her father to a separate, one-story home where he could receive around-the-clock care.

However, she added that she has breakfast and dinner with him daily, and he maintains a loving relationship with all the family: "He's holding our hands. We're kissing him. We're hugging him."