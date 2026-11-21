Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

In our roundup of travel stories this week: An American artist who paints Paris, clay tablets that illuminate life centuries ago, a "rescue" at a country inn, plus another CNN Postcard.

An unforgettable trip to England

Sometimes vacations don't go as planned. American sisters Jan and Jill Shropshire discovered this the hard way on a trip to the English Midlands in 1997.

A mistake with the key led to Jill accidentally locking the pair of them inside their room in a countryside B&B in a converted old house. Then when they tried to summon help, they realized they were all alone in the building.

They survived their ordeal and were eventually rescued, with thanks to some peanut butter, a free-standing sink and some helpful Russians.

An ancient superpower

Operating out of the rugged landscape of what is modern-day central Turkey, the Hittites were a powerhouse empire some 3,500 years ago. They raided Babylon, built an awesome fleet of armored chariots and squared up against legendary Egyptian pharaohs like Ramesses the Great.

They've been largely forgotten by popular history, but are now back in the headlines thanks to a startling discovery at Šamuḫa, an ancient dig site in central Turkey. Archaeologists recently unearthed a stash of cuneiform-inscribed clay tablets, which offer an intimate, and occasionally strange, peek into everyday life 35 centuries ago.

The world's coolest streets

Exploring a city on foot is an unbeatable way to take the pulse of a new destination.

And some streets offer travelers a unique window on the local culture because they are "home to indie businesses, events or festivals you wouldn't find elsewhere," according to Time Out editor Grace Beard, who spoke to CNN Travel about the magazine's annual ranking of the world's coolest streets.

Among the streets highlighted on this year's list are Song Wat Road in Bangkok and Montréal's Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Canada.

You can see if your favorite street made the list.

CNN Postcards: Hailing a taxi and maybe a taco

A new feature has debuted: CNN Postcards. Brief but vivid stories capturing the wonder, joy, humor or drama of travel.

Visiting Mexico with our toddler, we took taxis around Isla Mujeres, an island off Cancun. Hailing a cab one evening, we found other passengers already aboard. But they said nothing, so we squeezed in, my son balanced on my lap.

We got used to sharing taxis. Then one day, a driver was accompanied by his family. With a stack of tortillas on the dashboard, his wife prepared beef tacos. She handed her husband a taco, then assembled one for her son.

I can still see the boy's big, sleepy eyes, and the taco made on the dashboard of his father's taxi. (Jeanne Bonner)

To read more CNN Postcards or to submit your own postcard-sized travel story, click here.

The secret behind Bolivia's breathtaking 'natural mirror'

Most of the year, Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni is a flat, white monolith. But come rainy season, the water collects in a sheet that blurs the line between earth and sky, creating a one-of-a-kind visual show.

In case you missed it

They wanted to spend forever on a cruise.

Then everything fell apart. (Subscribers only)

She loved painting watercolors of Paris.

So she moved there at the age of 72.

A 4.7-mile train has hit the tracks.

Its makers say it's the longest ever.

A nervous nation. A space milestone. A Grammy front-runner.

What do you remember from the week that was?