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BRUSSELS — Britain and the European Union agreed deals on trade, carbon emissions and youth movement on Friday, and pledged to rebuild ties with an "ambitious and dynamic" post-Brexit relationship.

In a joint statement after a summit in Brussels, the U.K. and EU confirmed agreements that will scrap checks on the trade in plant and animal products, link their emissions trading schemes and let 100,000 young adults from each side live and work in the other's countries for up to three years.

Other areas remain a work in progress, with the two sides giving themselves six months to reach an agreement on the level of student fees for EU students in the U.K. and vice versa.

Friday's summit is part of efforts to forge a closer relationship, a decade after Britain voted to leave the EU and six years after the divorce became final.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal is "a turning point" in EU-U.K. relations, and U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham called it a "historic moment."

"This is a good day for Britain and this is a good day for Europe," he said.

This is only the second EU-U.K. summit since Britain became the first country to leave the world's biggest trading bloc. Months — likely years — of negotiations lie ahead on everything from student fees to manufacturing rules.

Burnham said the summit was a step toward undoing a decade of damage caused by the divorce.

He said the two sides are "rebuilding the bridges that were broken all of those years ago. Today, we do draw a line on a decade of drift and division by reconnecting with old friends, by building a much more constructive relationship with our nearest neighbors and our largest market."

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa to the EU-U.K. Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday. The EU and U.K. agreed to deals on trade and youth movement. (Photo: Virginia Mayo, Associated Press)

Burnham has said all options should be on the table for future relations, including rejoining the now-27-nation bloc. But he's stressed that reversing Brexit is just one possible outcome, and far from imminent. It would need the backing not just of British voters, but the unanimous support of a mistrustful EU. Still, he has broken a long political code of silence on the option of rejoining.

European Council President António Costa said, "We remain open to have the closest possible relationship." But he also recalled the obligations of EU membership, including single market principles on the free movement of goods, services, people and capital.

Burnham says closer ties will ease the cost of living

Burnham pitched the package of agreements agreed Friday as a way of "cutting costs, keeping prices down in the supermarkets and creating opportunities for young people."

He said "a closer partnership with Europe is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe."

As well as the agreements on youth movement and emissions trading, the deal to remove checks on food and agricultural products will make it cheaper and easier for British businesses to export to Europe.

Burnham said Friday the deals could add 0.5% to Britain's economy — he'd previously set it at 0.4%.

But nothing in U.K.-EU relations is ever quick or simple. EU negotiators want European students to pay domestic fees if they study in Britain rather than the higher fees for foreign students, something the U.K. has resisted. An EU official said negotiations had not been easy but they sensed good will to resolve the issue.

The official was designated to brief reporters about the summit but only on condition that they not be named.

Talks are also continuing on Britain's desire to have access to the bloc's "made in Europe" rules for manufacturing.

Reform Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform party's annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, Sept. 4. Farage said the Brexit debate has restarted after the EU and U.K. agreed to trade and youth movement deals on Friday. (Photo: Thomas Krych, Associated Press)

Critics say the deals are a betrayal of Brexit

To get the deals, the U.K. must accept some EU rules and standards that it has no role in setting. Supporters of Brexit say that undermines Britain's independence.

"I'm afraid that the great Brexit debate has just started again," Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told the BBC. He said "it's perfectly clear that this very, very soon becomes a debate about: do we rejoin or do we stay out?"

The war in Ukraine, and the U.K.'s military strength, are drawing the two back together, and the summit provides the EU with an opportunity to discuss stronger cooperation on security and defense, as well as efforts to restrict irregular migration.

"Our security and prosperity are closely intertwined, making a strong partnership between us essential," European Council President António Costa said ahead of the meeting. "By deepening our cooperation, we can strengthen our ability to address the challenges of our time, strengthen our resilience and promote stability in Europe and beyond."

Nevertheless, feelings remain raw, and EU officials have been reluctant to encourage talk of the U.K. rejoining. They are weary from the shifting demands of seven British prime ministers over the last decade and want real clarity about the country's intentions.

Ireland's ambassador in London, Sonja Hyland, said that when Britain voted for Brexit, "there was a lack of clarity as to exactly what that meant." If Britain wants to reopen negotiations, she said, it must "make a clear decision as to what it wants."