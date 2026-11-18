SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State is bolstering its electrical grid by way of a $11 million grant from the United States Department of Energy.

The money will go into the state's Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant Program and advance grid infrastructure and resiliency projects across the state.

"Utah has a diverse energy portfolio that helps keep our energy reliable and affordable," Emy Lesofski, energy advisor to the governor and director of the Utah Office of Energy Development, said in a release. "But producing reliable and affordable energy is only half the equation. We also have to be able to deliver that energy to homes and businesses when people need it. (Office of Energy Development) has partnered with utilities across Utah to make infrastructure investments that will benefit Utahns today and for years to come."

Utah's latest $11 million is part of a total $967 million in Grid funds distributed nationwide. It also builds on an $18 million Grid award the state received in 2024.

Those original funds supported grid upgrades and improvements across 11 projects from Box Elder to Washington Counties. The additional $11 million in funding will further improve the state's electrical delivery infrastructure, with project applications opening in 2027.

"Utah's families and businesses need energy they can count on at a price they can afford," Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams said in a statement. "As our state grows, we must invest in an electric grid that can meet the demands ahead. These additional funds will help utilities cover the cost of critical upgrades, strengthen reliability and better protect Utah communities against power disruptions."

Utilities, including municipalities and co-ops, will be able to submit a Grid application in 2027. The required funding match will be determined according to each utility's annual electricity sales:

Large utilities, defined as entities that sell more than 4,000,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, must match 100% of the requested funds.

Small utilities, defined as entities that sell less than 4,000,000 megawatt-hours of electricity per year, must match at least 33.34% of the requested funds.

More information is available here.