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SALT LAKE CITY — Salem Hills High School has a tradition. Since 2008, the year it opened, the school has partnered with the Make-A -Wish Foundation to raise money for a child.

This year, it's a 10-year-old child with thyroid cancer who helped kick off "Wish Week" this week with some live-action Mario Kart.

Students kick off "Wish Week" at Salem High School with an assembly. (Photo: Salem Hills High School)

Activities were scheduled all week. In one instance, students shaved a fellow student's head during an instant fundraiser.

Principal Ryan McGuire got involved by having his legs waxed in another instant fundraiser.

The largest event, called "The Gorge," is on Monday. That's where student clubs, area businesses and even neighboring schools come together to offer food, drinks and other items for $10 per ticket.

A student waits as other students shave his head during a Make-A-Wish fundraiser at Salem Hills High School. (Photo: Salem Hills High School)

The Gorge takes place at Salem Hills High, and tickets can be bought at the door.