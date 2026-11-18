Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — We all know the basics of good table manners. Don't talk with your mouth full, napkin on the lap, you know the drill. But KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt said there's another kind of holiday etiquette we don't always think about. Not about how we eat, but how we talk about what we eat.

Eberhardt shared a few phrases that may seem harmless, but can potentially have a bigger impact than we realize.

Don't talk about anyone's body.

Let people be in charge of themselves.

What to say if you're on the receiving end of an uncomfortable comment

"Thank you for offering—it looks great, but I'm actually feeling satisfied already."

"When you talk about food and my body, it makes me feel uncomfortable. Do you mind if we change the subject?"

"Hey, I'm really trying to not talk about food or bodies in a negative way. Mind if we switch gears? What's been a highlight this year for everyone?"

"Thank you for your concern, but that is for me and my doctor to talk about."

"Healthy looks different for everyone. For me, health is actually about X."

"Good for you, not for me."

Find more advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.