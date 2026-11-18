SALT LAKE CITY — Because of the lower temperatures settling over Utah this week, multiple state agencies came together to warn about the potential danger of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Utah Poison Control Center, Utah Department of Health and Human Services and Unified Fire Authority want to get ahead of the potential dangers that can increase as more people are staying indoors.

Carbon monoxide heaters are sometimes used in homes throughout Utah during the winter. Another potential source of carbon monoxide poisoning is a vehicle idling in an enclosed space. The harmful gas can build up in enclosed or semi-enclosed spaces that are not ventilated properly, the agencies report. Breathing excessive amounts of carbon monoxide can lead to a lack of oxygen in the body and cause death.

Carbon monoxide, often referred to as a silent killer, causes more than 100,000 emergency room visits and hundreds of deaths in the United States every year.

The agencies suggest performing annual maintenance on fuel-burning appliances, clearing out vents in a home and installing carbon monoxide detectors throughout the house to help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.