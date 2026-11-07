Del Taco offers $1,000 reward after robberies in West Point

Posted - Nov. 7, 2026 at 8:57 a.m.

Joe R. Wirthlin JrKSL
 
The Davis County Sheriff's Office requested the public's assistance in identifying three people in connection with three robberies at Del Taco in West Point, the first of which occurred on Aug. 18, 2026.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office requested the public's assistance in identifying three people in connection with three robberies at Del Taco in West Point, the first of which occurred on Aug. 18, 2026. (Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Save Story

WEST POINT — Del Taco is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a person or persons involved in three separate robberies that took place at its location in West Point.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) in the robberies, the first of which took place on Aug. 18. Surveillance footage from the restaurant was shared to help during the active investigation.

The restaurant will award the money for information "leading to the identification, arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for these robberies," according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Police requested that anyone who recognizes the individual or individuals shown in the images contact the Davis County Sheriff's Office via phone at 801-497-8300 or submit a tip online.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahDavis CountyPolice & Courts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  