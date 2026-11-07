Del Taco offers $1,000 reward after robberies in West Point

WEST POINT — Del Taco is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a person or persons involved in three separate robberies that took place at its location in West Point.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect(s) in the robberies, the first of which took place on Aug. 18. Surveillance footage from the restaurant was shared to help during the active investigation.

The restaurant will award the money for information "leading to the identification, arrest and successful prosecution of the person or persons responsible for these robberies," according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office.

Police requested that anyone who recognizes the individual or individuals shown in the images contact the Davis County Sheriff's Office via phone at 801-497-8300 or submit a tip online.