VERNAL — A man accused of firing four rounds into two trailers, missing the people inside but killing a dog, has been charged.

Douglas James Newey, 41, was charged Wednesday in 8th District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; causing property damage, a class A misdemeanor; and making a threat of violence, aggravated cruelty to an animal, drug possession and use of drug paraphernalia, all class B misdemeanors.

Saturday night, Newey got into an altercation with another man. He then "produced a firearm, shouted, 'I'm going to kill you,' and discharged it several times in the direction of the victim and other (people). A total of four rounds were fired. One round struck and killed a dog located inside the victim's trailer," according to charging documents.

Another round "lodged in a wall inside the victim's trailer" and the other two rounds went into a neighboring trailer that was occupied, the charges state. No injuries to any people were reported.

Newey drove off people law enforcers arrived. He was located and arrested on Sunday.

While deputies were talking to a woman in the front yard of Newey's trailer in Vernal, "a male exited the residence and voluntarily identified himself as 'the one you are looking for.' The male matched the physical description of Douglas Newey and was immediately placed in handcuffs," a police booking affidavit states.

Additional information on what started the initial altercation with the victim was not immediately available.