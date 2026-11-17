Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

CNN — Seoul (CNN) — As a cold breeze blows down the streets of Seoul and along the banks of the Han River, you can not only feel, but see the change of the seasons in the air. Vibrant yellow, red and orange leaves hang from trees like ornaments, amid the tall, tightly packed buildings that some 26 million people call home.

Fall in the South Korean capital is striking. It seems as if the leaves turn a more vibrant color here than in other places around the globe.

It's unique — but it comes at a cost. One that will turn your stomach.

Born and raised in the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania, I'm no stranger to beautiful fall foliage, but Seoul has something special.

This rich blend of nearly neon-yellow and deep, rich red pops from trees for only a short time of year every November, sometimes only a few days.

It creates a rich contrast that reminds me of (and can even rival) that of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where the quaking aspens turn a similar neon yellow that demands your attention as you pass by.

What also makes Seoul's fall colors so striking is the mix of trees throughout the city. Japanese maples, with their distinctive pointed leaves, turn brilliant shades of crimson, scarlet and orange.

Then there are the ginkgo trees, which offer a completely different look. Their fan-shaped leaves turn a brilliant golden yellow, creating a striking contrast against the red maples. When they start falling, they blanket sidewalks and entire streets in gold.

And there are a lot of them.

Seoul is home to nearly 100,000 ginkgo trees. Nearly one in three of the capital's trees is a ginkgo, making them the most common species.

They're pretty remarkable. Officially known as Ginkgo biloba, they're often called living fossils because their lineage dates back more than 200 million years. The species is native to China, but has been cultivated throughout East Asia for centuries. Today, it's a familiar sight across South Korea, Japan and China.

There's a practical reason it became so popular here, earning a designation as the city's official tree in 1971. Ginkgo trees are remarkably tough — they can grow in conditions that can be challenging for other trees, tolerating urban pollution, pests and disease.

In other words, they're built for city life. And every autumn, they put on one heck of a show.

But, of course, there's that catch.

A pretty tree with a stinky problem

Female ginkgo trees (yes, there's a difference) produce fleshy seeds that, when they fall to the ground and break down, release a truly awful smell. Think rotten cheese, or vomit. And if someone happens to step on one, that smell can cling to their shoes.

It's an unfortunate downside for a tree that otherwise does so much for the city. But Seoul has had to come up with some creative ways to deal with it.

Every fall, municipal crews work to keep the seeds off sidewalks and away from pedestrians. They set up nets to catch them and use specialized equipment to shake the seeds from the trees before they hit the ground.

The city has also been gradually replacing some female ginkgo trees with male varieties, which don't produce the smelly seeds. As of 2026 data released by the Seoul city government, roughly 15% of ginkgo trees in the city are female trees.

It's an interesting trade-off. The trees are hardy enough to survive the challenges of a densely populated city, provide shade and turn a brilliant shade of gold every autumn. But they also leave behind a mess that can make parts of the city smell pretty terrible.

If you can get past running the risk of encountering the awful smell, you can quickly find some of the best fall foliage there is.

Seoul has designated 110 autumn foliage routes stretching a combined 103 miles (167 kilometers) across the capital. Together, those routes feature more than 72,000 trees, with plenty of opportunities to see the city's fall colors.

Traveling around the US has taken me to some of the most beautiful fall scenery there is. But Seoul has opened my eyes to a different type of autumn spectacle, a multi-sensory experience of sight and smell right in the heart of the city.