SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of firing multiple rounds into a crowd in a parking lot, injuring two people, has been charged.

Samisoni Kengike Vainuku, 18, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a second-degree felony; 11 counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and interfering with police, a class B misdemeanor.

Police responded to a parking lot near 375 S. State about 3 a.m. on Nov. 8, where witnesses said that "a male started shooting in the air then began to shoot towards a crowd of people," according to charging documents.

Two people, a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, were injured and driven to a local hospital by friends. One man "suffered a gunshot to his left lower ankle," charging documents state. A woman told investigators that she "was walking through the parking lot eating a hot dog. She reported she heard a loud commotion, then gunshots. (She) stated she heard at least three shots prior to getting hit." The woman was also treated for a gunshot wound to her ankle.

Vainuku was identified as the alleged shooter. Police found him nearby and say that he "was initially cooperative but then became uncooperative when two other individuals told him to walk away from police," the charges state.

A gun was found in Vainuku's sock. Detectives collected 24 shell casings at the scene and one unfired round, according to the charges.

Detectives collected surveillance video from nearby businesses and observed "Vainuku fire the first shots and several rounds from different areas around the parking lot … Vainuku discharged approximately 13 total rounds," the charges state.

Prosecutors say there was also a second gunman "who has not been identified" as of Tuesday.