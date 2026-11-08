2 people injured in Salt Lake City shooting

Posted - Nov. 8, 2026 at 10:50 a.m.

Kennedy CamarenaKSL
 
Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Salt Lake City early Sunday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot in Salt Lake City early Sunday. (photokup, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salt Lake City.

They were shot in the ankles just after 3 a.m. at 375 South State, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge

After being shot, the two people were taken to the hospital by friends, Wooldridge said.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, and a handgun was seized, Wooldridge said.

As of Sunday, an investigation remains ongoing, and no motive for the shooting has been determined, he said.

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