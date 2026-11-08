2 people injured in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salt Lake City.

They were shot in the ankles just after 3 a.m. at 375 South State, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge

After being shot, the two people were taken to the hospital by friends, Wooldridge said.

One person has been detained in connection with the incident, and a handgun was seized, Wooldridge said.

As of Sunday, an investigation remains ongoing, and no motive for the shooting has been determined, he said.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story on the KSL app.