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WEST VALLEY CITY — A man with a history of making threats against businesses and law enforcement is now accused of threatening a judge.

Ismael Delgado de la Cruz, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with threatening a judge, failing to stop for police and distributing pornographic material, third-degree felonies; assault on an officer, a class A misdemeanor; and interfering with police, a class B misdemeanor.

On Nov. 6, Delgado de la Cruz left a voicemail with West Valley Justice Court saying, "I need to leave a message for (a judge) for garnishing wages. I am going to murder … your entire…family and murder … everybody who participates for the West Valley City Justice Court," according to charging documents.

When police started calling Delgado de la Cruz to question him, he "sent text messages demanding and offering sexual services and sent sexually explicit photographs of fully nude women," the charges state, as well as a message stating, "I'm gonna send somebody to murder you if you call me again."

Officers located Delgado de la Cruz on Nov. 11 and attempted to arrest him, but he drove off. When he was later found at a gas station near 3100 South and 3600 West, he again resisted arrest, forcing police to break the driver's side window and pull him out of his car, according to the charges.

In 2019, Delgado de la Cruz was arrested after allegedly threatening "to bomb (911 dispatchers), the Valley Fair Mall, Starbucks and Granger High School," according to charging documents. "The same person called the Valley Emergency Communications Center from this phone number 18 times between Nov. 27, 2018, and Dec. 13, 2018."

He pleaded guilty in that case to making a threat of terrorism. The plea was held in abeyance for three years and later dismissed after successfully completing the terms of his probation, which included obtaining a mental health evaluation and taking medication as prescribed.