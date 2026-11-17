WEST JORDAN — A man will serve an additional year in jail before probation after admitting to an attempted murder and aggravated robbery in a 2022 home invasion shooting.

Charles Wight, 24 of Auburn, Washington, admitted that he shot a man with a pistol after threatening to kill him on social media, and then threatened to kill him on social media again. He also admitted to stealing a vehicle from a driver at gunpoint that same day, along with a group of others.

A statement from police said the 24-year-old man was shot in the upper leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Oct. 27, 3rd District Judge Stephen Nelson suspended the two prison terms of five years to life for attempted murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. The judge ordered that Wight receive no credit toward his one year in jail for the time he has spent in custody since early 2022. If they are imposed, the two sentences will run concurrently.

After the year in jail, Wight was ordered to spend four years on probation and have no contact with the man he shot or his family.

The sentencing terms Nelson imposed were laid out in a plea deal agreed to by attorneys on both sides when Wight pleaded guilty. The plea deal also said if Nelson did not agree to those terms, Wight would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, putting the case back on track to go to trial.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 under the plea deal that dismissed three additional charges for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A charge for discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony, was previously dismissed.

Charging documents said Wight and three other men walked up to a pickup truck at a McDonald's restaurant, 3464 W. 3500 South, at 4 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2022, and forced a man out of the vehicle at gunpoint, taking his wallet and phone, and then pointed guns at a second vehicle in the drive-thru.

They then went behind a nearby business and came back out when a third vehicle arrived again, holding guns. This time, charges said, as the driver got out of the vehicle, men with Wight got in. The car was then driven to Salt Lake City.

It was about 20 minutes after the carjacking that charges claim Wight and one other man forced their way into the Salt Lake apartment and when confronted, Wight shot the man, according to charging documents.

Wight was identified because the man said he had messaged his wife and threatened to shoot them, and accused the wife's brother of shooting his family member during an incident near Hunter High school.

Initially, the victim told detectives he believed Wight was accusing one of the juveniles in the apartment of shooting his brother in a recent shooting near Hunter High School, but West Valley City Police later said they found no ties between the two cases.