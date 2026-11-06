Alleged gunman in hiding for a month arrested

MIDVALE — A man who police say shot a woman and has been in hiding for a month was arrested early Friday.

Cole Douglas Munoz, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, discharge of a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon.

On Oct. 6, Munoz was in a Midvale apartment and got into a dispute over a debt, according to a police booking affidavit.

"During the dispute, inside the apartment, Cole displayed a handgun and he shot the female victim…in the stomach. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries," the affidavit states.

Munoz was located late Thursday in a vehicle in Murray, according to police.

"He was the passenger in the truck. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled. A short pursuit ensued and the vehicle crashed. Cole was taken into custody without further incident," the affidavit states.

A loaded gun was found on the floor behind the rear passenger seat, police stated.

"Cole has been wanted for several weeks. He has been hiding out to avoid being located by law enforcement and he has already fled in a vehicle (from) law enforcement as well. Within the past 24 hours, Cole was also identified as a suspect in an aggravated assault domestic case out of Salt Lake City Police Department. That incident is still being investigated," according to the affidavit.