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CNN — Meriden, Connecticut (CNN) — At first glance, Ted's Restaurant looks like any other old-school greasy spoon. A single-story storefront restaurant, situated close to the curb, with a long narrow counter and a few leather banquettes, plus the homespun smell of onions sizzling.

But peer behind the counter of this central Connecticut spot, 18 miles south of Hartford, and the first thing you see isn't the classic grill.

Instead, you'll find a series of stainless steel steaming cabinets that resemble vertical toaster ovens or windowless, metal-grey microwaves. These contraptions constitute the key element of Ted's legendary cheeseburgers.

It's the region's steamed cheeseburgers that set a handful of remaining local restaurants apart from your average diner or other mom-and-pop eatery. The steamed cheeseburger method is believed to have emerged at the turn of the 20th century in Meriden, where Ted's is located, and in nearby Middletown, an era when various restaurateurs were experimenting with fast or mobile meals. The restaurants that have endured all retain the feel of the bygone era that birthed them and remain beloved by locals.

"It's underground, working-class food," said Colin Caplan, a historian and tour guide who's the author of "Pizza in New Haven." "No one cared about the history of this food until all the industries closed."

The pride of central Connecticut

The circa 1900 steamed cheeseburger tradition can be traced back to a place in Middletown called Jack's, and migrated at some point to neighboring Meriden, according to Caplan, who studied ads from the era.

Early vendors of these burgers sold them directly to workers in Meriden as they exited the factories where they worked.

The burger represented a health trend; people believed steaming the burger reduced the fat content (and to some extent, it's true because this cooking method doesn't require any oil to cook and some of the fat is drained away).

The niche nature of the steamed cheeseburger can be demonstrated by stopping someone on the street in nearby Hartford or New Haven to ask about the dish. Most likely, you will get blank looks.

"It's stayed in this central Connecticut pocket," said Bill Foreman, the owner of Ted's.

New Haven, which is on the state's southern coast, has its own claim to burger fame. Louis' Lunch calls itself "the birthplace of the hamburger sandwich." The restaurant doesn't steam its burgers, but it does claim to have invented America's signature sandwich in 1900. Not unlike Ted's, Louis' Lunch ushers customers back to an earlier time, with wooden booths and a menu that consists of a single item: the hamburger. And don't ask for ketchup or mustard.

"We stay true to our forefathers, so no condiments," said owner Jeff Lassen, whose great-grandfather, Louis, started the business.

While Louis' Lunch broils its burgers rather than steaming them, it also uses a sui generis method. The burgers are cooked vertically over a gas fire in little wire baskets that are more than 120 years old. And no buns – they would get in the way of the taste of the meat, Lassen said, so sliced sandwich bread is used instead.

"Sometimes you don't need to tinker with it," Lassen said of traditional cooking methods.

Serving generations of factory workers

Ted's opened in 1959, and in the first decade of its existence, it would have been just one of a dozen or more restaurants serving steamed cheeseburgers in the Meriden area, Caplan said. The towns of Meriden and Middletown were once ground zero for this style of burger, and in addition to steamed cheeseburger restaurants, there were many other local restaurants that cooked hamburgers this way.

What makes these cheeseburgers special? Well, steam, of course.

"Steam makes it very tender," said Trevor Robinson who owns K LaMay's, another eatery about a mile from Ted's and with a similar set up.

Ted's and its competitors also cook the meat and the cheese in separate steam cabinets, creating what one employee described as "a curtain of cheese" on the moist burgers.

This culinary tradition has served generations of workers in the silver industry, at local lamp factories and in metal working concerns, persisting in a small corner of a small state even as much has changed.

Today there are just a handful of places still fully dedicated to the steamed cheeseburger, including Ted's and K LaMay's, both in Meriden, and American Steamed Cheeseburger in the neighboring town of Wallingford. There are also a few other restaurants in central Connecticut upholding this culinary tradition by offering the burgers, but only as part of a longer menu of options. Other restaurants and burger chains use steaming as a step in the cooking process, but they don't use the steam cabinets.

Some of the old stalwarts that have disappeared in recent years were buried by the Covid pandemic, which claimed many mom-and-pop eateries across the US. In the 2017 edition of the roadside dining bible, "Road Food," by Jane and Michael Stern, The Lunch Box was among the listings in Connecticut. The book also included O'Rourke's, a beloved Middletown diner that would open each day long before dawn to feed truckers and shift workers, and served the steam cheeseburger. Now both are gone.

"It's humbling that we are one of the only ones left," said Foreman of Ted's. "Humbling because the community has supported us but in some ways sad, too."

An 'ooey-gooey' delight

Foreman has owned Ted's since 2007, but it's hard for him to recall a time he wasn't at the restaurant. That's because it belonged to his uncle, Paul Duberek, and Foreman began working at Ted's when he was 13. Duberek, for his part, took over the business from his father, Foreman said.

Not much has changed inside the restaurant, even while the neighborhood around Ted's has moved on. A mammoth, multi-bay carwash that faces it from across the street, for example, was certainly not there when Ted's first opened.

"We are the quintessential hole-in-the-wall restaurant," said Foreman.

The steam cabinets used by these restaurants, meanwhile, exist in a category of their own. Ted's uses a proprietary model manufactured by a local metal shop. Inside there are metal racks like you'd find on a grill or in a normal oven where the tiny metal tubs filled with hamburger or cheese sit. The steam cabinets sit on an open gas range, not unlike an outdoor grill.

"You can't find them even at a commercial restaurant supply store," he said.

The staff can fit up to 48 hamburgers "in the box," with the cheese going into the cabinet next door, where it becomes molten goodness.

"It's almost like fondue," Foreman said, as he stood behind the counter. "It's ooey gooey."

In fact, the cheese is such a star player in this food universe that burger-less steamed cheese sandwiches are on the menu – and popular.

At American Steamed Cheeseburger, owner Tom Schappert ladled out the cheese for a customer's burger one fall day, and as he worked, he said, "People who visit will look at the cheese and say, 'What is that, butter?'"

There are subtle differences between the steamed cheeseburger restaurants. At K Lamay's, for example, Robinson uses a Wisconsin cheddar that's been aged for four years. It renders the lava-like cheese soupier than Ted's, for example, where the cheese remains firmer.

The burgers are served on large rolls; K LaMay's uses rolls from New Haven that are made by the venerable Lupi-Marchigiano Bakery.

Some customization is available. At K LaMay's, free toppings include lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Customers can also choose condiments such as ketchup, mustard and hot sauce.

But if you want the traditional take, at Ted's that means a steamed cheeseburger with mustard and onions, full stop.

And although K LaMay's offers chicken tenders, and a BLT is available at Ted's while American Steamed Cheeseburger serves a signature "Fire Dog" hot dog dish, the main event for all three restaurants remains the steamed cheeseburger.

'Somebody learned from somebody'

While the history of the hamburger at Louis' Lunch has been documented, when it comes to the steamed cheeseburger, claims of who made it first can be murky, Caplan said.

"Often there's no record in history, you know, 'I made this on Dec. 1, 1962,'" he said.

And besides, he explained, with local eateries like Ted's, "Somebody learned from somebody."

And that transfer of knowledge led to a new business. In the case of Ted's, the current owner learned from his uncle. Ted's also indirectly gave birth to K LaMay's. Kevin LaMay was a longtime employee of Ted's who struck out on his own. Robinson later bought the business from him. And Schappert said he grew up around the corner from Ted's and worked with LaMay for many years.

Ted's has found success beyond the original location with a food truck that visits some of Connecticut's most popular sports venues, including University of Connecticut football games. The truck can also be rented for corporate events.

K LaMay's, meanwhile, has been named to several best-of lists, including the Best Burger in Connecticut, according to Thrillist.

And for its part, American Steamed Cheeseburger keeps late hours to serve the bar crowd, which devours the soft gooey mass of cheesy beef.

Connecticut in the popular imagination is often personified by the state's tonier precincts – Yalies in New Haven and the lavish summer homes of Litchfield County (often belonging to wealthy New Yorkers).

The milieu inhabited by places like Ted's is something different. In the towns where the steamed cheeseburger still provides comfort to local diners, an industrial vibe lingers, even as many of the manufacturers that created these industries deserted the region. Not far from Ted's and K LaMay's is a long four-lane, divided turnpike, lined with dozens of old motels, some erected in the 1950s at the height of car culture and before interstates such as Route 91 redirected traffic elsewhere.

Not surprisingly, each steamed cheeseburger emporium is a portal into the land that time forgot and also a very personal, community space, harkening back to a pre-digital age before delivery apps (although all of the restaurants offer online ordering).

At K LaMay's, local newspaper clippings cover a plastic food service barrier, and posters commemorating major moments in Meriden's history line the walls of the adjacent dining room. On the wall at Ted's, for display, is an older, historic steam cabinet.

At American Steamed Cheeseburger, inside the glass storefront display window are empty bottles from local soda makers, including Avery's and Foxon Park, plus an old TV set. The narrow restaurant sits across from a vacuum repair shop, a half block from the train station; the sound of a train whistle occasionally bellows as customers wait for their burgers.

It's impossible not to describe all of the places as homey. And for generations of local customers, these restaurants have offered a taste of home – a taste of their hometowns.

"Every time a restaurant from my childhood closes, a piece of my memory dies," Caplan said.

That makes anyone who loves central Connecticut's steamed cheeseburger all the more determined to savor it and safeguard the tradition.