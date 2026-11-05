At 96, Utah woman continues making teddy bears for kids

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PROVO — At 96 years old, Ruth Brasher is still finding ways to bring comfort to children facing some of life's most difficult moments.

For 33 years, Brasher has helped lead the Teddy Bear Project, a volunteer effort that has produced more than 23,000 handmade teddy bears for children visiting the Utah County Children's Justice Center.

What began in 1992 has grown into a long-standing community tradition, bringing together volunteers who sew, stuff and decorate bears, which children can then choose to take home with them.

Brasher said the project was one of several activities created to give community members different ways to contribute.

"We started a lot of different things that everyone can feel comfortable doing, and the teddy bears was one of them," Brasher said.

The bears are given to children who visit the Children's Justice Center, which provides a child-friendly environment for young people involved in abuse investigations and other difficult circumstances.

For some children, receiving a stuffed animal can offer a little comfort during an otherwise stressful experience.

But the impact can extend beyond the children themselves.

"We tend to think about the child that gets them, but what about the mothers, fathers who see their child having an opportunity to overcome a difficult experience in their life?" Brasher said.

A tradition bringing volunteers together

Volunteers put their teddy bears on display in Provo, Utah on Thursday. (Photo: Tyrese Boone, KSL)

The project has also created opportunities for community members to use their talents to help others.

Dana Sorenson, who traveled from Springville with her husband to participate, was inspired when she met Brasher.

"I met Ruth. She told me about the teddy bear project about a year ago, and I just got this impression that it's time," Sorenson said.

She said the project offers a meaningful way to put her skills to use.

"This is a beautiful way to use my talent, which I love to do, and make something that is really of worth to these young kids," she said.

Each bear takes time and care to make, but volunteers say the opportunity to create something that could bring comfort to a child makes the work worthwhile.

Brasher hopes the tradition will carry on and that children visiting the center will continue receiving the handmade bears for years to come.