GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The National Park Service discovered wreckage of a plane crash with no survivors in the Grand Canyon Monday morning.

At 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a missing Piper Comanche aircraft carrying three people, according to a press release from the Grand Canyon Office of Communications. Officials said the plane's last known location was "in the vicinity of the Basin area on the North Rim."

Early Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety performed an aerial search to locate the plane, using "forward-looking infrared and night vision," according to the press release.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., crews with the NPS found the plane and debris near the Basin area, according to the press release. There were no survivors.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the missing plane, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Coconino County Search and Rescue, Kane County Search and Rescue, and the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.

At this time, authorities have not named the individuals involved in the crash out of respect for their families.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the National Park Service are investigating the crash.