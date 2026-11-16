FARMINGTON — A Salt Lake City man faces charges for stealing from four storage units in Davis County, totaling almost $40,000 in stolen property.

Neil Rick Vigil, 43, was charged on Oct. 26 in 2nd District Court with two counts of theft, a second-degree felony, and two counts of burglary of a building, a third-degree felony.

On June 24, Vigil arrived at Lock It Up Self Storage located at 761 N. Lagoon Drive in Farmington driving a white pickup truck, the charges state.

He entered the facility using an access code designated for Allied Waste Services, then entered a vacant, unrented storage unit secured with a facility lock. The charges state he unbolted and removed the sheet metal partition separating the vacant unit from the adjacent occupied unit.

Surveillance footage captured Vigil moving property from the adjacent unit to the vacant one and then loading approximately 10 black storage totes, an aftermarket Toyota FJ Cruiser front bumper and rear bumper, a roof rack, running boards, an electric bike, camping and climbing gear, jewelry, electronics and a trailer hitch into the bed of his truck, according to the charges.

In total, he is accused of stealing about $17,399 worth of property and damaging the facility's partition wall.

On July 2, Vigil rented a U-Haul, police said. At 6 a.m. on July 4, Vigil drove the rented U-Haul to Lock It Up Self Storage at 620 S. 200 West in Bountiful.

He entered the storage area with an access code issued through a rental agreement for a unit on the property, but the charges said he entered through a door on the opposite side of the building from his assigned unit.

Vigil allegedly then removed a lock and entered an unoccupied unit before removing the screws on the metal partition wall separating it from the adjacent unit. Over the course of 20 minutes, Vigil used a facility flat cart to make multiple trips between the occupied unit and his U-Haul, police said.

"At no point did Vigil access his assigned storage unit or the hallway where his assigned unit was located," the charges said.

From that unit, he is accused of stealing approximately $14,600 worth of property, including expensive gold rings, a diamond tennis bracelet, fine china and collectibles.

Vigil was located on Oct. 21 at work in Salt Lake County and was arrested. He admitted to police that he rented the U-Haul seen in the surveillance footage and used it to move property, the charges said.

His pickup truck was seized, and detectives noticed the stolen bumpers from the Farmington storage unit had been mounted onto the truck. Several pieces of jewelry and other stolen items were located in his truck as well, police said.

After his arrest in those two thefts, police identified Vigil as the suspect in two Woods Cross storage unit burglaries. A second criminal case was filed in 2nd District Court on Nov. 9, charging Vigil with two counts of theft, one a second-degree felony and one a third-degree, and two counts of burglary of a building, third-degree felonies.

Those charges state that on July 9, Woods Cross police learned two separate storage units at Extra Space Storage in Woods Cross had been burglarized. More than $5,000 was stolen from one unit, and about $1,500 from another.

According to the charging document, while Vigil was in jail after getting booked for the first two thefts, he called his girlfriend and referenced items stored in a storage unit in downtown Salt Lake City that he needed her to get rid of. Investigators located the storage unit and discovered stolen property from the Woods Cross burglaries.

Charges state Vigil was previously convicted of theft in Salt Lake County in December 2016.