2 troopers injured while stopping a suspected drunken driver near Park City

PARK CITY — Two Utah Highway Patrol troopers are recovering at home after they drove in front of a suspected drunken driver who was headed toward investigators on the scene of a crash.

The collision happened Sunday about 6:37 a.m. when a lone driver in a Subaru drove through a full road closure triggered by a previous two-vehicle crash on the U.S. Highway 40 ramp to westbound Interstate 80, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

"The Subaru driver went around traffic cones and passed marked emergency vehicles with their emergency lights on," the department said. "The driver continued toward the scene, where emergency personnel were investigating the first crash."

Two Utah Highway Patrol troopers were riding together when they heard over the radio that the Subaru was headed toward the crash scene at about 45 mph.

"The trooper who was driving deliberately steered the patrol car into the Subaru's path to prevent it from reaching the personnel at the scene," the department said.

The Subaru struck the patrol car on its passenger side. Both troopers went home to recover after being taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Subaru was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence after being treated for injuries at the hospital, the department said.

"The trooper's quick, selfless decision to put his patrol car in the Subaru's path prevented further injuries and potentially the loss of life among the emergency personnel working at the initial crash scene," the department said.

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