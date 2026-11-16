HURRICANE, Washington County — A 45-year-old woman who police say attempted to pull a 13-year-old girl whom she had never met into her car has been charged with a first-degree felony.

Melissa Joy Ohman, of Kanab, was charged Monday in 5th District Court with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and child abuse, a class A misdemeanor.

On Saturday evening, a 13-year-old girl and four friends were at a park in Hurricane and preparing to go home when Ohman, whom they did not know, got out of her car and "aggressively approached the juveniles, seeming to be in a hurry, according to one of the other juveniles, and attempted to take the victim juvenile to her vehicle," according to a police booking affidavit. "Melissa was yelling at the juveniles, saying she wasn't racist and using vulgar language."

Police say Ohman "wrapped her arm around" the 13-year-old girl and "tightly gripped the child's wrist" and told her, "You should come with me" while pulling her toward her car, the affidavit states.

Investigators say Ohman continued to call the girl a name that wasn't hers and was angered when the girl wouldn't tell Ohman her real name, according to the affidavit.

"The child said she was able to escape only by using all her strength to break free from Melissa's tight grip," the affidavit states.

Officers noted in the affidavit that Ohman appeared to have "severe mental health problems" and "made comments to people who were not present and changed her story about what happened several times. Melissa would be cooperative and then, seemingly out of nowhere, become very agitated," according to the affidavit.

According to court records, Ohman was charged the day before in justice court in a separate case with drug possession, use of drug paraphernalia and being in a park after dark.