Wanted fugitive arrested after crashing stolen car in Midvale

TAYLORSVILLE — A wanted fugitive in a stolen car was arrested and accused of using drugs while driving and then crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid apprehension.

Joseph James Schultz, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Sunday night for investigation of a dozen crimes including kidnapping, car theft, failing to stop for police, receiving a stolen vehicle, being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon, four counts of having someone else's financial card, reckless endangerment, theft and use of drug paraphernalia.

About 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Taylorsville police learned of a stolen vehicle eastbound near 3400 West and 5400 South, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers then learned "that the vehicle was being driven by a wanted parole fugitive … who has an active felony status, no-bail warrant and is known to be armed and dangerous," the affidavit states.

Police caught up with the Audi A3 near 2700 West. But near 5400 South and Redwood Road, Schultz began driving southbound at a faster speed "while driving to elude law enforcement through a business complex," according to the affidavit.

Unmarked police patrol vehicles followed from a distance and a helicopter from the Department of Public Safety was called to follow the stolen car, the affidavit states. Still, Schultz attempted to avoid police by "driving in oncoming traffic around vehicles (and) run red lights…and conducted multiple eluding lane changes throughout…at low and high speeds on the freeway areas and city limits," police wrote in their affidavit.

Officers attempted to spike the vehicle's tires multiple times before being successful. The Audi continued to flee, however, and got off the freeway at 7200 South. At 7200 South and State Street, Schultz ran a red light and was involved in a T-bone crash with another vehicle, the affidavit states.

Schultz got out of the stolen car with his hands up and was taken into custody. A woman also got out of the passenger seat.

The woman was determined to be "an ex-partner to Joseph with whom they share two children. The passenger admitted that both parties had been actively using crystal meth in the vehicle while eluding law enforcement. The passenger stated that Joseph was actively screaming in the vehicle and apologizing to the passenger. However, when the passenger requested to get out of the vehicle to remove herself from the evolving situation, Joseph allegedly proceeded to deny the passenger the ability to get out of the vehicle, stating the passenger could be run over or shot. The passenger advised she was in fear for her life during the incident and proceeded to continually use narcotics with Joseph while the offenses were being committed," according to the affidavit.

Schultz was arrested for a similar situation last year and eventually convicted of failing to stop for police and reckless endangerment. His prison sentence was suspended, however, and he was given credit for time already served in jail, according to court records. However, Schultz also had an active warrant issued by Adult Probation and Parole and was returned to the Utah State Prison.

Prosecutors noted in 2025 charging documents that Schultz at that time had "13 prior arrests with seven convictions, five of which are felonies" and he was paroled from the Utah State Prison on Jan. 21, 2025 but an arrest warrant was issued by Adult Probation and Parole to take him back into custody on Feb. 11, 2025.

He was granted parole again earlier this year, according to Board of Pardons records, but a warrant was issued for his arrest again on Sept. 21.