Roger Taylor quits as Duran Duran drummer due to tinnitus

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Duran Duran's Roger Taylor has stepped down from the band due a deterioration in his tinnitus.

The drummer of the group, which enjoyed massive global success in the 1980s, is also retiring from playing the drums "after careful consideration and medical advice," Duran Duran announced on its Instagram page on Thursday.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Taylor said in the post. "Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I'll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they've shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I've reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."

Tinnitus is the perception of a ringing, buzzing or roaring when no external sound is present, according to the World Health Organization. Perceived in one or both ears or inside the head, it can be constant or intermittent. A range of factors cause tinnitus, including exposure to loud sounds.

More than 50 million adults in the US are affected by the condition, which is associated with hearing loss, according to the American Tinnitus Association. It has no definitive cure but can be managed in a range of ways, including by protecting your ears from loud sounds.

In the statement, Taylor said he is "going out on a real high," adding: "We've just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn't have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I'll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John."

The band was started by keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bass player John Taylor in 1978, with Roger Taylor — no relation to John — recruited to play drums the following year. Guitarist Andy Taylor, also not related, joined in 1980, as did singer Simon Le Bon.

A leading part of the New Romantic movement, the band's biggest hits include "Hungry Like the Wolf," "The Reflex," "Rio" and "A View to a Kill."

Paying tribute to Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor said: "Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band."

Andy Taylor, who is no longer part of the band, revealed in 2022 that he has stage 4 prostate cancer. Unable to attend the group's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he delivered the news in a letter he sent to be read out at the ceremony.