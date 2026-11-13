A million mood boards later, there's still only one Sade

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CNN — Despite being one of the world's most elusive artists, Sade Adu remains instantly recognizable. Whether it be her sultry whisper of a voice drifting through a vast catalogue of hits on the radio (and, these days, TikTok), or her signature sleek style inspiring countless digital mood boards, the British-Nigerian musician's artistry has long been revered. Now, with over 50 million albums sold, the singer and her band –– both known simply by her first name –– will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this weekend. It's a fitting time to reflect on her highly revered style, which like all great art appears easy to pull off –– yet is anything but.

Having graduated with a degree in fashion design from London's Central Saint Martins in 1979, Sade understood the art of a garment better than most of her 1980s pop peers. With a background in menswear design, her acute attention to silhouette and form shaped her sartorial point of view. Unlike today's A-listers, Sade doesn't rely on a stylist for her performances or (extremely rare) public appearances. (Days before Saturday's official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sade and her band announced that they would not appear in person to accept the honor, a move that speaks volumes of a lifelong dedication to her privacy.) Since her debut alongside bandmates in 1982, Sade applied her design training to whatever she wore on and off the stage. Backless bodysuits with pristinely tailored trousers. Crisp button downs tied at the belly button and cropped bolero jackets. Her gold, oversized hoop earrings and a satin red lipstick were practically non-negotiable.

The star has become something of a deified godmother of minimalist fashion over the decades. But reducing her approach to "quiet luxury" or "clean girl" dressing feels, if anything, insulting to the authenticity and intentionality behind her looks. Sade was very much a lover of style, while rejecting the at times rampant frivolousness of fashion.

"I don't really like the fashion industry, to be honest with you. I don't like the way it works, the way buyers have so much power over everything — who's their darling this week and so forth," Sade told Interview magazine for her 1988 cover story. "I think it's far more cutthroat than the music business. I find it a bit distasteful and have never really been part of that… I don't like fashion, but I do like clothes."

Despite her reluctance to embrace the fashion world, Sade's influence has still managed to transcend. "It was interesting to see a Black woman at that time who was so pared back. This was in the era of Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Madonna — a lot of glam and a lot of hair," said Emil Wilbekin, a professor at New York's Fashion Institute of Technology and a former editor in chief of Vibe magazine. "Here's this woman who was just super- duper clean beauty before clean beauty was a thing, but it was also her actual style. It's like a t-shirt, jeans, a flat and a bolero jacket and let's go."

Music journalist and author Clover Hope describes Sade's presence as "accessible and aspirational at the same time."

"My earliest memories are looks from her music videos. For 'Smooth Operator,' she wore that open-backed, boat-neck white dress with a braided ponytail. She's kind of barely in the video, but I remember watching it as a teenager and thinking she looked like Josephine Baker or an old Hollywood star," Hope continued. "Or the video for 'Never As Good As the First Time,' where she's riding a horse in a white button-up that's tied in the front. She had a kind of sexy, cool presence about her that played a big role in her being able to pull off these looks."

The singer has always been able to effortlessly sync on-stage glamour with the easygoing everyday attitude of streetwear — before we even used the term. She could mesmerize a crowd just as easily in a crystal embellished skirt set, as she could clad in a knit sweater and loafers.

"I think because she studied fashion and menswear she really understood using fashion as a tool to blend this masculine femininity," said fashion journalist Shelton Boyd Griffith. "One of my favorite videos from Sade is 'Turn My Back On You' where she and her bandmates are all dressed up in suits with ties but then she has the red lip and the hoops and the hair. You have this very muggy, femme face but then dressed in this edgy suit. She's very comparable to Grace Jones. They both pioneered mixing womenswear and menswear during that time."

Wilbekin agrees that Sade's subtle gender-bending still carries heavy influence today. "She really kind of was ahead of her time in terms of the sartorial idea of incorporating male tailoring and dressing and androgyny, but with very simplistic beauty, which is how everyone dresses now," Wilbekin added.

While several Black artists from decades past who have contributed to pop culture at large are often overlooked, the Sade effect has been the opposite. Without trying, her style and sound has only continued to garner mass appeal, gaining another life through our social algorithms and places like Pinterest. In the last twelve months alone, Sade-specific terms have seen year-over-year growth on Pinterest like "Sade Outfits," (+77%) "Sade Adu Hairstyle"(+29%), along with "Sade Makeup" (+15%) and "Slicked Back Hair Reference,"(+217%) according to the visual discovery platform.

While at first glance Sade's style seems easy enough to replicate, her magic doesn't solely stem from the clothes she wears, as much as the overall aura she exudes. "She has never done too much. It's always so breezy — like singing barefoot with a diamond skirt and your hair just flowing. That's 'it girl' energy," continued Boyd Griffith. "At the core of it all is uniform dressing that we've seen all over – we've seen it at Celine, we've seen it at Kallmeyer. Her denim Canadian tuxedo or her plain white tee and red lip are something that on the surface seems easy to replicate. I think Gen Z see her and think I could do that, too."

Hope reiterates that there are core elements that encapsulate the Sade look. "There is a Sade uniform, so to speak, although it wasn't always exactly the same. It was more a concept," she explained. "Her outfits leaned modest, but there was usually at least one bold element, whether it was a pop of color, a decorative detail, or an unexpected accessory like leather gloves. Sometimes a dress with a classic silhouette. They were outfits that didn't look cumbersome on stage. Just stylish and practical."

Even though the band's last full-length album was released 16 years ago, musically Sade continues to inspire everyone from fellow R&B songstresses Snoh Aalegra and SZA, to stars like Drake and Beyoncé. (Beyoncé even named Sade in 2021 as one of the reasons she has chosen to speak less to the press in recent years.) Her style legacy and her inherent sense of self lives on in modern day fashion favorites like Tracee Ellis Ross and Solange.

"Because she's been so in charge of her own career that magic just organically happens. One moment she could be a mermaid, and in the next video she's dressed in light men's drag," said Boyd Griffith. "She effortlessly comes across because she's so her, and very few artists are bold enough to just be themselves. She's always been a woman who truly just knows herself."

Even while shunning the press limelight, there's so much that Sade can continue to teach us about style. "We don't have a lot of interviews of her. She really just exists within images now — but I think that was also intentional," he added. "She wants the music to speak for itself."