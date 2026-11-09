Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation seeks public input on southwest region plan

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is seeking public input on its Long-Range Outdoor Recreation Plan for the state's southwest region.

"We're developing a Long-Range Outdoor Recreation Plan for the Southwest Region of Utah, which includes Beaver, Iron, Garfield, Washington, and Kane counties," the division stated in a recent social media post.

Public feedback will guide the project in identifying regional priorities. To gather this information, the division launched an online survey asking residents about the specific types of outdoor activities they participate in across southwestern Utah.

The survey also asks respondents which public lands they visit most frequently and how they would rate the condition of those areas.

Additionally, the questionnaire asks participants if they have encountered issues such as litter, crowded trails, a shortage of campsites, or illegal and unsafe behavior from other visitors or unleashed pets.

Respondents are asked to rank spending priorities for regional outdoor recreation investments and to identify specific trails that need maintenance or upgrades.

Division officials are urging anyone who lives or recreates in the southwest region to complete the survey by Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the division, the project aims to "identify regional priorities for investments in outdoor recreation infrastructure through the Utah Outdoor Recreation Initiative (ORI) and other state and federal funding programs."

The survey is available on the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation website.