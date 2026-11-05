Connelly breaks late tie in the Golden Knights' 2-1 win over the Red Wings

Posted - Nov. 5, 2026 at 7:52 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Linesman Caleb Apperson (77) tries to break up a fight between Detroit Red Wings left wing Carter Mazur (34) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Detroit.

Linesman Caleb Apperson (77) tries to break up a fight between Detroit Red Wings left wing Carter Mazur (34) and Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DETROIT — Trevor Connelly broke a tie with 1:42 left and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Braeden Bowman tied it for Vegas at 4:20 of third, and Carter Hart made 25 saves.

Playing the third game of four-game trip, the Golden Knights improved to 11-5-2 with their second straight victory.

Anton Johansson scored for Detroit at 2:02 of the third.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings in their lone home game in a seven-game span. They have lost two in a row to fall to 7-7-3.

Golden Knights: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Red Wings: At Colorado on Saturday night.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  