Lightning star Nikita Kucherov says trade request stems from disrespect and lack of communication

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TAMPA, Fla. — Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning because he feels disrespected by a lack of communication with general manager Julien BriseBois.

"It was never about the money for me," Kucherov told reporters after practice on Monday. "More about poor communication and respect. Over the last four months, we only have had two conversations and Julien, in the end, made it clear that I'm free to walk on July 1."

Kucherov will become an unrestricted free agent on that date. He's in the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract signed in 2018 before he helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup twice, led the NHL in scoring three times and won the Hart Trophy in 2018-19 and 2025-26.

Asked what the organization has meant to him, Kucherov said: "Everything. Got drafted here, played for, now this is my 14th year. A couple championships, met a lot of great people. You know, everything. My kids grew up here, and I'm forever grateful for this organization."

Kucherov's 1,142 points in 892 regular-season games since debuting in 2013 are third most among all players over that time behind only Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon. His 177 points in the playoffs are the most during that span.

The 33-year-old Russian winger became the franchise's career points leader last month, passing former captain Steven Stamkos. Kucherov has four goals and 14 assists for a team-leading 18 points through 13 games.

The Lightning are 7-3-2. They've been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs four consecutive years after falling two wins shy of a three-peat in 2022.

"We unequivocally have no intention of trading Nikita," BriseBois said in a statement last week.

BriseBois told reporters in mid-September that the goal was to get Kucherov signed to a new deal that keeps him around for years to come as part of a perennial contender. BriseBois said he and agent Dan Milstein would keep the lines of communication open to that end.

"For now, I'm part of this team, and I'll do anything I can to help my teammates win," Kucherov said.

He added that he personally informed his teammates of his trade request.

"They heard it from me first. Those guys are my family and this will never change," he said.

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AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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