Ilya Mikheyev scores twice and Lightning beat the Blackhawks 4-1 to improve to 8-0 at home

Posted - Nov. 5, 2026 at 7:56 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Chicago Blackhawks leftwinger Dillon Boucher (36) fight Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jeffrey Viel during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Tampa, Fla.

Chicago Blackhawks leftwinger Dillon Boucher (36) fight Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jeffrey Viel during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TAMPA, Fla. — Ilya Mikheyev scored twice to back Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night to remain perfect at home this season.

Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh also scored. Vasilevskiy made 24 saves, allowing only Roman Kantserov's goal with 49 seconds left.

The Lightning are 8-0-0 at home and 10-3-2 overall, while the Blackhawks are 0-7-1 on the road and 4-12-1 overall.

Arvid Soderblom stopped 31 shots for Chicago.

Hedman opened the scoring on a power play at 4:12 of the first period. The defenseman has four goals this season.

Mikheyev connected with 1:38 in the opening period.

McDonagh scored on a slap shot at 2:38 of the third, and Mikheyev added his second of the game and fourth of the season on a tip at 5:07.

Blackhawks: At Carolina on Saturday night.

Lightning: At Minnesota on Saturday night to open four-game trip.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  