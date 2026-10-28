Jarry makes 24 saves in the Oilers' 4-0 victory over the Flames

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EDMONTON, Alberta — Tristan Jarry made 24 saves, Connor McDavid had two more points and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

McDavid extended his season-starting points streak to 13 games, pushingv his NHL-best points total to 36. He also extended his campaign-starting assists streak to 13, setting a record by surpassing the likes of Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman and Wayne Gretzky for the longest in NHL history.

Mathieu Joseph, Mattias Ekholm, Kasperi Kapanen and Alex Formenton scored to help the Oilers improve to 9-2-2.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had assists.

Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for Calgary, coming in to replace Devin Cooley (eight saves) after he was injured late in the first period. Cooley was run over in the crease by forward Colton Dach.

The Flames dropped to 5-7-0. They had won four in a row.

Flames: Host Seattle on Friday night.

Oilers: At New York Islanders on Saturday.

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