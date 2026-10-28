Jarry makes 24 saves in the Oilers' 4-0 victory over the Flames

Updated - Oct. 28, 2026 at 9:52 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 28, 2026 at 9:39 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, looks for an opportunity against Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, center, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026.

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, looks for an opportunity against Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, center, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EDMONTON, Alberta — Tristan Jarry made 24 saves, Connor McDavid had two more points and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 4-0 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

McDavid extended his season-starting points streak to 13 games, pushingv his NHL-best points total to 36. He also extended his campaign-starting assists streak to 13, setting a record by surpassing the likes of Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman and Wayne Gretzky for the longest in NHL history.

Mathieu Joseph, Mattias Ekholm, Kasperi Kapanen and Alex Formenton scored to help the Oilers improve to 9-2-2.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had assists.

Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for Calgary, coming in to replace Devin Cooley (eight saves) after he was injured late in the first period. Cooley was run over in the crease by forward Colton Dach.

The Flames dropped to 5-7-0. They had won four in a row.

Flames: Host Seattle on Friday night.

Oilers: At New York Islanders on Saturday.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  