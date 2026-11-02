4th-line wingers Klapka and Stromgren score to back Wolf in Flames' 2-1 win over Sharks

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SAN JOSE, Calif. — Fourth-line wingers Adam Klapka and William Stromgren scored, Dustin Wolf made 26 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night.

Klapka opened the scoring on a wrist shot with 5:24 left in the first period off a feed from center Jonathan Castagna. William Stromgren batted in his first of the season at 9:14 of the third, with Klapka and Castagna assisting.

Sam Dickinson pulled San Jose within a goal with 8:03 left in the third, beating Wolf with a wrist shot.

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 20 shots for the Sharks.

Calgary improved to 7-8-0, and San Jose fell to 7-8-1.

Flames: At Seattle on Wednesday night.

Sharks: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

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